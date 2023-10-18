Jussie Smollett Enters a Treatment Facility, Rep Issues Statement

Jussie Smollett is heading to a treatment facility.

The 41-year-old actor went to rehab, TMZ has confirmed with a rep from his camp.

“Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps,” the rep said in a statement.

The news come amid his ongoing appeal in his Chicago criminal case, after he was found guilty of lying to police about an alleged attack back in 2019.

If you don’t recall, he claimed two masked Trump supporters attacked him and put a noose around his neck.

He was sentenced to 150 days in jail for the incident, but was released from jail for his appeal shortly after the sentence.

He has previously been seen on a film set working on a project with Vivica A. Fox, which he seems to be directing according to TMZ.

He was also seen on a hike with his Empire co-star Taraji P. Henson, and even attended the BET Awards last year.

The reason for rehab is not clear, however The Osundairo Brothers, who claim Jussie hired to be his attackers, said in the court case that they were also his dealers, supplying him with illegal substances.

