Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Thu, 19 October 2023 at 2:27 am

'New Girl' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Continue Here »

'New Girl' Cast: Where Are They Now?

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over five years since New Girl ended!

The hit Fox comedy – starring Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone, and Damon Wayans Jr – ran for seven seasons between from 2011 to 2018.

In a recent interview, Max addressed the possibility of New Girl returning for a revival.

The show’s success has also meant its talented stars have also amassed a great deal of money along the way. They’ve also gone on to take on major new projects and achieve incredible things in their careers after the series ended.

We’re now taking a look at where the cast of New Girl is today.

Browse through the slideshow to see where the cast of New Girl is today…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Damon Wayans Jr, EG, Extended, Hannah Simone, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield, Slideshow, Where Are They Now, Zooey Deschanel

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr