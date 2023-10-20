Britney Spears Discusses Losing Her Virginity, Reveals How Old She Was & Who She Was With (It Wasn't Justin Timberlake)

Britney Spears is opening up about her first sexual encounter in the pages of her memoir The Woman in Me.

If you forgot, the public was obsessed with the 41-year-old Princess of Pop’s virginity when she emerged on the scene in the late ’90s. So much so that she was frequently asked about it in various interviews and faced pressure to confirm that she had not slept with anyone.

In 2003, after ex Justin Timberlake announced that they had slept together following their split, Britney confirmed that they had been intimate during an interview with W Magazine. She referred to the singer as the “one person” she’d had sex with.

However, in her memoir, Britney revealed the truth about when she lost her virginity and to whom.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to a snippet obtained by Us Weekly, Britney revealed that she was a freshman in high school when she “lost [her] virginity to” her older brother Bryan‘s best friend.

Bryan‘s friend was 17 years old at the time and a senior in high school. Although he was not named in the snippet, Britney was dating a man named Donald “Reg” Jones at the time. It is unclear if this is who she is referring to.

See her full dating history.

In snippets of her memoir that have been released ahead of the book’s October 24 release date, Britney has made multiple revelations about her relationship with Justin. She also reflected on a brief fling with Colin Farrell.

One of Britney‘s collaborators recently revealed a song that was seemingly inspired by both Justin and Colin.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.