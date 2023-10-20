Top Stories
Fri, 20 October 2023 at 3:00 am

Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Spotted Having Dinner with Lisa's Cousin (Who Appeared in One 'Friends' Episode!)

Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Spotted Having Dinner with Lisa's Cousin (Who Appeared in One 'Friends' Episode!)

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow enjoyed a night on the town together this week!

The former Friends co-stars were joined by Lisa‘s cousin and best friend, Thea Mann, for dinner at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday (October 19) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For those who don’t know, Thea played the sleep clinic worker in the season four episode “The One with All the Wedding Dresses.”

Thea has since worked as one of Courteney‘s producing partners, joining her on the shows Dirt and Cougar Town and producing the movie Just Before I Go with her.

Last year, Lisa paid it forward to Thea on an episode of Drew and Jonathan Scott‘s show Celebrity IOU.

““Being able to do this for Thea means everything and it will be perfect for her and her fur family. It will absolutely change her life. Thea is my cousin but feels like my soul sister,” Lisa said. “She doesn’t really ask for help—ever. And I know she needs a pet-friendly place, so this is just the best thing ever, because Thea means a lot to me.”
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Thea Mann

