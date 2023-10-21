Paris Hilton Reacts to Britney Spears' Description of Her In 'The Woman in Me'

Paris Hilton is weighing in on Britney Spears new memoir The Woman in Me, which features references to their relationship.

Excerpts from the 41-year-old Princess of Pop’s memoir have been popping up online in the days ahead of its October 24 release date. Several of them have had to do with Paris, including references to the times that they partied together with Lindsay Lohan.

On Saturday (October 21), Paris hopped online to reveal what she thought about the book.

Read more about the Paris Hilton references in Britney Spears’ memoir…

On her Instagram story, Paris shared a screenshot featuring a quote attributed to Britney‘s book. It describes her as “one of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness.”

Britney added that, “She encouraged me to have fun for the first time in a long time.”

Paris appeared to be touched by the description. “Love you Britney Spears,” she wrote, adding, “Congratulations on your new book.”

The New York Times noted that Britney wrote more specifically about their nights out partying.

“It was never as wild as the press made it out to be,” she wrote, adding that she “never had a drinking problem.” The pop star also denied using drugs, though she admitted to ingesting Adderall.

Paris commemorated the 16th anniversary of her most iconic night out with Britney and Lindsay last year.

Britney also opened up about the evening, revealing how her mom Lynne Spears reacted to it.

The Woman in Me arrives on October 24. Preorder it now on Amazon.

