Katy Perry Shares Her Thoughts on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Romance

Katy Perry is making it known how she feels about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s all-but-confirmed relationship!

Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, sparked romance rumors when the “Lavender Haze” singer was in attendance to support the NFL player at his Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24. Taylor has since attended two more of Travis‘ games.

On October 14, the pair hard-launched their relationship when they were spotted holding hands after making a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Underneath Vogue‘s Instagram post featuring photos of Taylor and Travis heading to an SNL afterparty, Katy commented, “I ship.”

Katy‘s comment drew lots of attention given that the “Firework” singer had a very public feud with Taylor from 2013 to 2016, which was widely believed to inspire Taylor‘s song “Bad Blood” and Katy‘s track “Swish Swish.”

The two have since resolved their differences, evidenced by Katy‘s cameo appearance in Taylor‘s 2019 music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Thus, it’s great to see Katy supporting Taylor once again!

