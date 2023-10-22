Lupita Nyong'o Speaks Out After Confirming Her Split With Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong’o is speaking out.

The 40-year-old Black Panther actress opened up on her Instagram Story on Saturday (October 21), following her confirmation that she and Selema Masekela have broken up.

“Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news,” Lupita wrote. “The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm.”

“And it feels comforting to have a little corner online for the romantically heartbroken to gather,” she continued.

She added that people have “shared resources that have helped you move through the pain” — including “songs, poems, books, quotes.”

“We lift you up with love and sisterhood. Your miracles are all around you. Let us count them in confidence and in faith. xo,” she quoted Ava DuVernay as saying, among some of the shared quotes.

If you missed it, Lupita announced the split on Thursday (October 19).