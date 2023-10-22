Will There Be a Sequel to 'Crossroads'? Director Speaks Out About a Follow-Up to the Britney Spears Movie!

Will Crossroads be getting a sequel?

The film’s director Tamra Davis recently did an interview with EW, where she talked about the potential for a sequel.

“I’m currently working with Van Toffler, who was the producer on it, and he’s [mentioned it],” she said.

“I think he’s been talking to Britney about it, with her management. Britney, I don’t think she really wants to act so much, but I know Ann [Carli] spoke to Shonda [Rhimes] about something, and Shonda had an idea, so who knows if that will have life.”

Shonda wrote the script for the film that also starred Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning.

She also said she hopes Shonda is involved with it if it does happen, “because she’s just so brilliant.”

“You could see on her first feature film what an incredible voice she had and her understanding of female characters. We were all girls behind the camera telling this story about girls in front of the camera. It was such an important voice at that time.”

Britney spoke about her experience filming Crossroads, and many other things, in her new memoir, The Woman in Me.