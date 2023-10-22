Top Stories
Top 10 Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2023 Revealed!

Watch Bad Bunny Perform 'Un Preview' & 'Monaco' On 'Saturday Night Live,' Revisit Other Highlights

New Details About Justin Timberlake's Breakup Text to Britney Spears Revealed , Including Where She Was When She Got It & What It Said

15 Celebrities Who Have Made Bold Statements About the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Sun, 22 October 2023 at 9:36 am

Will There Be a Sequel to 'Crossroads'? Director Speaks Out About a Follow-Up to the Britney Spears Movie!

Will There Be a Sequel to 'Crossroads'? Director Speaks Out About a Follow-Up to the Britney Spears Movie!

Will Crossroads be getting a sequel?

The film’s director Tamra Davis recently did an interview with EW, where she talked about the potential for a sequel.

“I’m currently working with Van Toffler, who was the producer on it, and he’s [mentioned it],” she said.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I think he’s been talking to Britney about it, with her management. Britney, I don’t think she really wants to act so much, but I know Ann [Carli] spoke to Shonda [Rhimes] about something, and Shonda had an idea, so who knows if that will have life.”

Shonda wrote the script for the film that also starred Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning.

She also said she hopes Shonda is involved with it if it does happen, “because she’s just so brilliant.”

“You could see on her first feature film what an incredible voice she had and her understanding of female characters. We were all girls behind the camera telling this story about girls in front of the camera. It was such an important voice at that time.”

Britney spoke about her experience filming Crossroads, and many other things, in her new memoir, The Woman in Me.
