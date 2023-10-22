New Details About Justin Timberlake's Breakup Text to Britney Spears Revealed , Including Where She Was When She Got It & What It Said

One of the many bombshells that Britney Spears dropped about Justin Timberlake in her new memoir The Woman in Me is that he broke up with her via text message.

The 41-year-old Princess of Pop dated the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” musician from 1999 until 2002. In her memoir, she alleged that both of them cheated. She also wrote that she had an abortion at Justin‘s urging while they were together.

So far, we haven’t seen too much about Justin‘s breakup text in the book. However, someone closely linked to Britney at the time has opened up about the moment.

They revealed where she was when it happened, what the text said and how she responded.

Scroll through the slideshow to learn more about the breakup text…