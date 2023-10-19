Britney Spears Admits to Cheating on Justin Timberlake, Reveals Who She Kissed

Britney Spears admits in her new memoir “The Woman in Me” that she cheated on her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake by making out with another man on one occasion.

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer split from Justin in 2002 and she says in the book that he broke up with her in a text message after three years of dating.

So, who did Britney kiss?

Keep reading to find out more…

She says in the memoir that she made out with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson during a night out at a Spanish bar. She says she only did it because she had just learned that Justin had allegedly cheated on her.

“We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night,” Britney wrote in the book, according to The Sun.

Britney says she had been loyal to Justin throughout their relationship “with that one exception.”

Britney says she told Justin about the kiss and they “agreed to move past” it as she had “only had eyes for him” during their years together.

There are so many bombshells about Justin in the book and we’ve rounded up them all.