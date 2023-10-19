Nicolas Cage Spotted With Bloody Face While Filming 'The Surfer' in Australia

Things are getting rough down under for Nicolas Cage as he shoots his new movie!

The 59-year-old actor spent a day on set of his upcoming thriller The Surfer on Thursday (October 19) in Yallingup, Western Australia. For part of the time, Nicolas‘ face was covered in fake blood, as crew members helped to touch up the artificial damage.

The National Treasure star also wore an all-black outfit on set.

The Surfer will be directed by Lorcan Finnegan. The remainder of the film’s cast has been kept under wraps for now.

Nicolas‘ next movie, Dream Scenario, releases in November, and you can watch the trailer here!

Additionally, Nicolas recently addressed how being turned into a meme inspired his new role!

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of Nicolas Cage on the set of The Surfer in Australia…