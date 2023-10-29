Flavor Flav Goes Viral After Singing National Anthem at Bucks vs. Hawks Game - See the Best Reactions!

Flavor Flav gave a very memorable performance of the National Anthem!

On Sunday night (October 29), the 64-year-old rapper took center court to perform the National Anthem ahead of the Atlanta Hawks game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

After Flavor Flav‘s performance, NBA fans quickly took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Rapper Flavor Flav sang the US National anthem for the Milwaukee Bucks and it was beautiful,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Is there a name for @FlavorFlav fans? Whatever it is, I am one.”

“Flavor Flav just performed the National Anthem for Bucks-Hawks. I didn’t know I needed this until it happened,” another fan tweeted.

Another tweeted, “flavor flav is out here living life, he’s checking things off his bucket list, having experiences and celebrating sober life. we support @FlavorFlav in this household.”

While many viewers loved the Flavor Flav‘s performance, some were not impressed.

“What the f–k did I just watched? Flavor Flav killed the National Anthem that was dreadful,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “whoever picked flavor flav to sing MUST do time 😂”

“Why is Flavor Flav singing the national anthem!??? This country is so unserious 😭😭” someone else wrote.

Did you know that Flavor Flav is a major Swiftie?