Hailey & Justin Bieber Grab Lunch with Their Dogs After Attending Halloween Party Together

The Biebers are stepping out for a bite to eat.

Justin and Hailey Bieber brought along their cute dogs Oscar and Piggy Lou to a restaurant for a quick lunch on Sunday afternoon (October 29) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their lunch outing, Justin, 29, wore a blue T-shirt with matching blue basketball shorts while Hailey, 26, wore a trench coat over a black top and black leather miniskirt.

The night before, Justin and Hailey were among the many stars that attended the Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party with BoobyTape. The couple dressed up as Fred and Pebbles Flintstone!

Earlier in the week, Hailey stepped out to celebrate the launch of Kylie Jenner‘s new Khy clothing line.

She also recently addressed all of the pregnancy rumors she constantly faces.