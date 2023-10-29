Martin Scorsese Reveals the Actors He Wishes That He Had Worked With

Martin Scorsese is dishing on the actors he hasn’t worked with, but would have liked to.

The 80-year-old Oscar-winning director has been helming movies for decades and has worked with many, many actors over the years, with lots of A-list stars wanting to work with him.

However many big names that he has done films with, there are still some that he wishes he did work with, and only one of them is still alive.

While appearing at the Montclair Film Festival, at a filmmaker tribute to him on Friday (October 27), Martin opened up that he wishes he had worked with Spencer Tracy, Barbara Stanwyck and Marlon Brando, as well as Barbara Streisand.

Streisand is the only living actor on the list, but she hasn’t done any acting in about ten years, with her last on-screen appearance being in the movie The Guilt Trip.

Martin also noted that he and Marlon did talk about doing a film together, but ultimately it didn’t work out.

