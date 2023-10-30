Anitta Gets In On Spooky Season Festivities With a Deadly Costume

Anitta is getting in on the Halloween festivities.

The 30-year-old hitmaker took the stage at the Xand Avião show during Aviões Fantasy on Sunday (October 29) in Fortaleza, Brazil wearing a deadly costume that was tailor made for Spooky Season.

She wore a sheer black bustier with a black skirt that appeared to be modeled after a spider web.

Anitta‘s entire outfit was covered in lines of red glitter that resembled dripping blood. The blood drips were even included on her fingerless gloves and a pair of thigh-high boots that she wore.

She finished off her costume with a matching red necklace and some lines of blood from her lips and one eye. Anitta even wore red colored contacts to drive the theme home!

If you were unaware, Anitta just dropped some new music. Her song “Mil Veces” arrived earlier this month!

She also recently opened up about her plastic surgery procedures and celebrity friends.

Scroll through the new photos of Anitta in the gallery…