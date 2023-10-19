Anitta Drops 'Mil Veces' Song - Read Lyrics, English Translation, & Watch Video Starring Damiano David!

Anitta has dropped a brand new song!

The 30-year-old Brazilian superstar is singing about misunderstandings, breakups and comebacks on her new song “Mil Veces.”

The music video for the track features Maneskin lead vocalist Damiano David as Anitta‘s love interest.

“We’ve gone through this a thousand times,” Anitta said about the song. “This is an incredible song! I love the attractive pop notes of its lyrics, which talk about a relationship that wasn’t meant to last but continues on and on experiencing ups and downs. It is crazy… it’s a relationship dynamic that many people have already experienced. I think ‘Mil Veces’ will relate to many people.”

“Mil veces” translates to “a thousand times” in English.

