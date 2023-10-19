Britney Spears Comments on Diane Sawyer Interview in Memoir, 20 Years Later

Britney Spears‘ interview with Diane Sawyer from 2003 has faced backlash for years after many have called out the journalist for being misogynistic in her questioning.

Now, Britney is finally sharing how she truly felt after that interview, which was conducted right after her breakup from Justin Timberlake.

There had been rumors at the time that Britney cheated on Justin, which she only just confirmed, but they were just reports back then. Diane asked, “You broke his heart, you did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering … what did you do?”

Britney broke down in tears at one point during the interview and had to pause.

So, what does she have to say now?

In her new book “The Woman in Me,” Britney writes, “I felt like I had been exploited, set up in front of the whole world.”

Britney says in the book that her father and managers forced her to do the interview, even though she didn’t feel ready to do it, according to The New York Times.

People also reports that Britney opened up about doing other interviews at a young age.

“Everyone kept making strange comments about my breasts, wanting to know whether or not I’d had plastic surgery,” she said.

Britney went on the antidepressant Prozac to handle all of the attention she was receiving.

