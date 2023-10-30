Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2023 at 12:48 pm

'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Cast Confirmed: 1 Original Star Wasn't Asked Back Full Time, 10 More Are Returning

'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Cast Confirmed: 1 Original Star Wasn't Asked Back Full Time, 10 More Are Returning

Selling Sunset‘s seventh season is set to debut in just a few days on November 3 on Netflix.

However, we’ve recently learned some new info about the season 7 cast.

Specifically, it appears as if one cast member won’t be back in a full time capacity and might only be in a select few episodes.

We also did some digging and did confirm another agent is returning in some form, despite not being heavily featured in season 7 promo material so far.

Keep reading to see who is returning and who might be exiting…

Photos: Netflix
Getty Images