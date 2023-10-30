Top Stories
Who Is Jimmy Garoppolo's Girlfriend? Dating History Revealed (Which Includes an Adult Film Star) Plus, Meet His Rumored Girlfriend

Who Is Jimmy Garoppolo's Girlfriend? Dating History Revealed (Which Includes an Adult Film Star) Plus, Meet His Rumored Girlfriend

Jimmy Garoppolo will once again be front and center for Monday Night Football’s Las Vegas Raiders game tonight….but many fans are wondering about his dating life and if he has a girlfriend.

We’re taking a quick look back at his love life and revealing the past two women he has been linked to. We found some resurfaced pics from 2018 that show who he was linked to at that time!

