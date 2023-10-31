'CSI: Vegas' Season 3 on CBS: 9 Stars Expected to Return, 1 Possibly Returning!

CSI: Vegas is coming back!

On February 21, 2023, CBS renewed the Vegas spinoff of the popular CSI series for a third season, set to premiere during the 2023–24 television season.

In the show, facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, however, it’s unclear when the show will be returning to our TVs.

In the meantime, we know which characters are likely going to return, and which ones are only a possibility.

Click through to see who is expected to return for CSI: Vegas Season 3…