Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Baby Name Revealed, Due Date Also Confirmed (&amp; It's Very Soon!)

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Name Revealed, Due Date Also Confirmed (& It's Very Soon!)

North West Opens Up in First-Ever Solo Magazine Feature, Opens Up About Future Plans, Mom Kim Kardashian &amp; Dad Kanye West

North West Opens Up in First-Ever Solo Magazine Feature, Opens Up About Future Plans, Mom Kim Kardashian & Dad Kanye West

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 1:27 pm

'CSI: Vegas' Season 3 on CBS: 9 Stars Expected to Return, 1 Possibly Returning!

Continue Here »

'CSI: Vegas' Season 3 on CBS: 9 Stars Expected to Return, 1 Possibly Returning!

CSI: Vegas is coming back!

On February 21, 2023, CBS renewed the Vegas spinoff of the popular CSI series for a third season, set to premiere during the 2023–24 television season.

In the show, facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, however, it’s unclear when the show will be returning to our TVs.

In the meantime, we know which characters are likely going to return, and which ones are only a possibility.

Click through to see who is expected to return for CSI: Vegas Season 3…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Ariana Guerra, CBS, CSI, csi vegas, Derek Webster, EG, Eric Szmanda, evergreen, Extended, Jay Lee, Lex Medlin, Mandeep Dhillon, Marg Helgenberger, Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome, Sarah Gilman, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images