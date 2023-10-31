Inside Hollywood's Most Star-Studded Halloween Party: Photos Revealed from Casamigos' 2023 Event!

Today is Halloween, but Hollywood celebrated the holiday all weekend long!

Rande Gerber‘s tequila brand Casamigos hosts a Halloween party every year and this year’s event was held on Friday (October 27) at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The party was the most star-studded event of the year, with Rande joined by his wife Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber with boyfriend Austin Butler.

The brand revealed: “Upon arrival, the VIPs entered into a fantastical garden complete with giant flowers, agaves, cactus and mushrooms in glowing, vivid colors. This fantastical scene set the backdrop for the iconic “bell shot” experience – the surrounding lights flashed as guests successfully hit the bell. A chasing LED tunnel transported guests from the fantastical garden through the house and into Wonderland in the backyard. Saturated with bright gradient colors, the space was lit up with projection mapping of oversized mushrooms. With three custom Casamigos bars, the immersive garden featured an interactive motorbike, riding through a field of illuminated mushrooms. Meanwhile, in the corner stood a gigantic mirror inscribed with Snow White’s conic quote ‘mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?’”

Guests at then party included Justin Bieber, Margot Robbie, Jessica Alba, Paris Hilton, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tobey Maguire, Alessandra Ambrosio, Glen Powell, Sarah Hyland, Jenna Dewan, Victoria Justice, Tyga, Chrishell Stause, Paris Jackson, and so many more.

See photos of all the celebs arriving at the party to see what each person wore!

Browse through the gallery for 200+ photos from the Casamigos party…