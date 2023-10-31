Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 10:50 am

The Richest 'Chicago P.D.' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Chicago P.D.' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Chicago P.D. is on the case.

The highly popular NBC series centers around the patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they pursue criminals throughout the city.

The show has been a big hit for the network, with NBC renewing the series for an eighth, ninth and tenth season back in 2020. The tenth season premiered on September 21, 2022. And on April 10 of this year, NBC just renewed the series for Season 11!

We’ve rounded up the main cast of Chicago P.D., and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Find out who the biggest earners are on the cast of Chicago P.D…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Alex Morf, Amanda Payton, Amy Morton, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Carmela Zumbado, Chicago P.D., Chicago PD, EG, evergreen, Extended, Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Laroyce Hawkins, Marina Squerciati, NBC, Nicole Ari Parker, Patrick John Flueger, Ramona Edith Williams, Slideshow, Television, Tracy Spiridakos

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images