Aaron Tveit & Sutton Foster Land 'Sweeney Todd' Broadway Roles, Taking Over for Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford

Aaron Tveit & Sutton Foster Land 'Sweeney Todd' Broadway Roles, Taking Over for Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford are exiting Sweeney Todd on Broadway in January 2024 and their replacements have been revealed to be Broadway vets Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster!

You may have previously seen Aaron in his Tony Award winning role in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, as well as Sutton in her Tony nominated performance in The Music Man. Sutton is a 7 time nominee and 2 time winner at the Tonys as well. They’ll take on the roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, respectively.

Keep reading to find out more…

Annaleigh and Josh will be playing their roles until January 14 and Sutton and Aaron will take over on February 9. Their final performance will be May 5, 2024.

You can buy tickets to see either Josh or Annaleigh, or Sutton and Aaron, on Ticketmaster right now! The show is phenomenal and if you’re in the New York City area, it’s a must-see!

Photos: Matt Murphy
