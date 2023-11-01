Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Brooke Shields is recalling an incredibly scary health emergency.

The 58-year-old actress and model got very candid in an interview for Glamour Magazine, out now.

During the conversation, Brooke spoke about a grand mal seizure she recently had, how Bradley Cooper was involved, her “f-ck it” era, Suddenly Susan, and much more.

Click through to see what Brooke Shields had to say…

