Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'
Brooke Shields is recalling an incredibly scary health emergency.
The 58-year-old actress and model got very candid in an interview for Glamour Magazine, out now.
During the conversation, Brooke spoke about a grand mal seizure she recently had, how Bradley Cooper was involved, her “f-ck it” era, Suddenly Susan, and much more.
