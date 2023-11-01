Emily Hampshire Apologizes After Facing Backlash for Dressing Up as Johnny Depp & Amber Heard for Halloween

Top Stories
Emily Hampshire is responding to the backlash surrounding her Halloween costume.

For Halloween, the 42-year-old Schitt’s Creek actress and her friends dressed up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard from their highly publicized defamation case.

In now-deleted posts, Emily dressed up as Johnny, wearing a brown suit with slicked back hair and pen drawn on her face to depict some facial hair while holding a wine bottle. One of her friends dressed up as a crying Amber, wearing a white blouse and black skirt while holding a stuffed turd.

After facing backlash, Emily deleted the posts and issued an apology.

“I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” Emily wrote on Instagram. “For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.”

She continued, “I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions.”

“In the future, I will do better. I’m so sorry,” Emily concluded.

A new bombshell report from the set of Aquaman 2 details how her co-star Jason Momoa allegedly mocked her after the trail ended.
