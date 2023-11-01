Anitta Wears a Mortal Kombat Costume for Halloween Party in Brazil!

Anitta hosted a Halloween party in Brazil and she dressed up as a Mortal Kombat character!

The 30-year-old Brazilian singer was dressed as Mileena from the video game franchise while attending her party on Tuesday (October 31) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Ready? Fight! Mortal Kombat,” Anitta captioned a post on her Instagram account.

Two days earlier, Anitta dressed up in a deadly costume while performing at an event. Make sure to check out that look as well!

If you were unaware, Anitta just dropped some new music. Her song “Mil Veces” arrived earlier this month!

She also recently opened up about her plastic surgery procedures and celebrity friends.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Anitta at the Halloween party in her hometown of Brazil…