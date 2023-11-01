Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure &amp; Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery &amp; 'Suddenly Susan'

Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed &amp; It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 6:27 pm

Anitta Wears a Mortal Kombat Costume for Halloween Party in Brazil!

Anitta Wears a Mortal Kombat Costume for Halloween Party in Brazil!

Anitta hosted a Halloween party in Brazil and she dressed up as a Mortal Kombat character!

The 30-year-old Brazilian singer was dressed as Mileena from the video game franchise while attending her party on Tuesday (October 31) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Ready? Fight! Mortal Kombat,” Anitta captioned a post on her Instagram account.

Two days earlier, Anitta dressed up in a deadly costume while performing at an event. Make sure to check out that look as well!

If you were unaware, Anitta just dropped some new music. Her song “Mil Veces” arrived earlier this month!

She also recently opened up about her plastic surgery procedures and celebrity friends.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Anitta at the Halloween party in her hometown of Brazil…
Just Jared on Facebook
anitta mortal kombat halloween 01
anitta mortal kombat halloween 02
anitta mortal kombat halloween 03
anitta mortal kombat halloween 04
anitta mortal kombat halloween 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: 2023 Halloween, Anitta, Halloween

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr