Lori Loughlin & Daughter Olivia Jade Star in Steve Madden Campaign, Designer Calls Their Scandal 'Old News'

Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade are starring in their first-ever ad campaign together, teaming up with Steve Madden for the “Perfect Pairing” campaign.

The campaign is being released four years after the college admissions scandal. Lori was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely portray her daughters as recruits for the University of Southern California crew team, despite never having played the sport.

Lori served two months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge and her husband Mossimo Giannulli served five months.

With all of that behind them, Lori is making her return to holiday programming in Great American Family’s new movie A Christmas Blessing and she’s starring in the new campaign with Olivia.

Designer Steve Madden himself addressed the family’s scandal in an interview about the campaign.

“We’ve both had trials and tribulations in our lives. I was just happy to do it. They are such nice people,” Madden told WWD. He’s referring to serving 31 months in prison after being convicted of stock manipulation, money laundering and securities fraud in 2002.

“I don’t think anybody cares. It’s old news. We have these second chances in life, as I did. That’s it. The way I look at it, she paid her debt to society. It’s over,” Madden added.

Lori opened up about shooting the campaign with Olivia.

“It was so much fun doing the shoot with Olivia. The Steve Madden crew was wonderful to work with and we had the best time being with them, hanging out with each other and playing dress up all day! Olivia and I genuinely love spending time with each other, she makes me laugh and I find her so entertaining. And I think that shows in the photos and the video footage,” she said in a statement.

Olivia added, “I love Steve Madden because of their versatility and accessibility. I believe there is a style for everyone, and I appreciate their dedication to inclusivity.”