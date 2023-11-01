Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson's Attorney Speaks Out Against AI App That Used Her Likeness for an Ad

Scarlett Johansson's Attorney Speaks Out Against AI App That Used Her Likeness for an Ad

Scarlett Johansson‘s team has taken legal action against the AI app Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar.

An advertisement popped up on social media this week in which Scarlett‘s likeness was used. The ad has since been scrubbed from the internet and her lawyer is speaking out.

The video began with a clip of Scarlett introducing herself while on the set of Black Widow and the ad then transitioned to AI-generated images along with a fake voice that mimicked her own voice.

The voice that sounded like Scarlett‘s told viewers that the app is “not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn’t miss it.”

So, what did her lawyer say?

Keep reading to find out more…

“We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have,” attorney Kevin Yorn told Variety.

Another major star recently spoke out against an AI video that used their likeness.

