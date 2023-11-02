Top Stories
Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 9:22 pm

'Terrifier 3' Release Date, Movie's Theme Revealed

'Terrifier 3' Release Date, Movie's Theme Revealed

‘Tis the season to be terrified!

The murderous Art the Clown will be back in Terrifier 3, which will hit theaters next year. Following the successes of 2016′s Terrifier and 2022′s Terrifier 2, the slasher franchise’s third installment promises even more terror and gore, but this time, with a twist for the holiday season.

Keep reading to find out the official release date and plot details…

Terrifier 3‘s current release date is set for October 25, 2024, according to an announcement from Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting.

Written and directed by franchise creator Damien Leone, Terrifer 3 will see Art the Clown “unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve,” Variety reports.

Terrifier 2‘s remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit,” Damien said in a statement. “In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3, and I can’t wait for you to see what’s in store for Art the Clown.”

Back in May, it was revealed that Terrifier 3 would receive a higher budget than that of its predecessors.

If you missed it, Tyga recently wore a terrifying Art the Clown costume for Halloween!
