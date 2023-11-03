Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns

Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns

Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 7:27 pm

Olivia Rodrigo Looks Fabulous at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Looks Fabulous at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2023

Olivia Rodrigo is stepping out for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and looking absolutely flawless!

The 20-year-old pop sensation was spotted out and about on Friday (November 3) in New York City prior to the event wearing a brown Coach trench coat.

After arriving at the Barclays Center, Olivia posed for some photos on the red carpet donning a simple, yet stylish, black dress.

The “Vampire” singer also took a few photos with Sheryl Crow prior to their performance together during the ceremony.

Check out the full list of inductees and performers!

Sheryl Crow recently revealed how she asked Olivia Rodrigo to join her onstage at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction!

Browse through the gallery for 15+ photos of Olivia Rodrigo attending the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony…
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 01
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 02
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 03
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 04
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 05
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 06
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 07
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 08
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 09
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 10
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 11
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 12
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 13
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 14
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 15
olivia rodrigo rock roll hof ceremony 16

Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid
Posted to: 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Music, Olivia Rodrigo, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Sheryl Crow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr