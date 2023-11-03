Olivia Rodrigo Looks Fabulous at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2023

Olivia Rodrigo is stepping out for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and looking absolutely flawless!

The 20-year-old pop sensation was spotted out and about on Friday (November 3) in New York City prior to the event wearing a brown Coach trench coat.

After arriving at the Barclays Center, Olivia posed for some photos on the red carpet donning a simple, yet stylish, black dress.

The “Vampire” singer also took a few photos with Sheryl Crow prior to their performance together during the ceremony.

Sheryl Crow recently revealed how she asked Olivia Rodrigo to join her onstage at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction!

