'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

Mary Fitzgerald is getting candid about a miscarriage she suffered earlier this year.

In Selling Sunset‘s season 7 premiere, Mary discovered she was expecting her first child with her husband Romain Bonnet.

Several episodes later, she learned at a doctors appointment that no heartbeat was detected, meaning she had miscarried.

Keep reading to find out what Mary had to say about her miscarriage…

In March, Mary posted a video to her Instagram, in which she explained that she had a septic miscarriage and required surgery.

“It was heartbreaking to say the least,” she told TODAY.com. “I was just in shock.”

Mary continued, “I honestly didn’t consider that I could lose the baby. I was just so excited and so focused on this new future, even though realistically I always knew that there was that chance. I just never let my mind go there. I was just optimistic and positive about it.”

She additionally revealed that she waited to break the news to her son and father.

“I think guys handle things like that differently and I wanted to make sure I talked to them in the right way,” Mary said. “So right when it was going on, they would have just been worried about me, and my son is in the military, so he can’t really do anything about it.”

After taking some time off to heal, Mary said that she will “probably try again” for a baby in the future.

Find out everything there is to know about the Selling Sunset season 7 cast.