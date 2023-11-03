Robert De Niro's Girlfriend Testifies in Trial, Explains Why She Called His Assistant a 'B-tch'

Robert De Niro is currently on trial for gender discrimination and retaliation charges and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen is the latest person to take the stand.

For those who haven’t kept up with the case, Robert sued Canal Productions’ former VP of production and finance, Graham Chase Robinson, in August 2019, claiming that she stole millions of frequent-flyer miles and binge-watched Netflix while on the clock.

In July 2021, Graham counter-sued for $12 million, alleging verbal harassment and gender discrimination against Robert.

Graham worked for Robert from 2008 to 2019 and began her journey with him as his assistant.

Some of Tiffany‘s text messages to Robert were read aloud, including one where she wrote, “You know, and agree that she’s been deliberately unkind, inappropriate and a straight-up b**ch.”

Tiffany told the court that she felt bad for Graham and said, “You see that she’s hurt inside,” according to ET.

In her testimony, Tiffany said that Graham acted like she was Robert‘s wife.

“I now think she believed that. I think that’s what she believes. She’s crazy,” Tiffany said. “I think she knows she’s not, and that made her angry because she was striving to be…’

Tiffany was then cut off by an attorney asking, “Striving to be De Niro’s wife?” She replied, “Yes.”

