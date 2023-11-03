Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez, Patrick Schwarzenegger to Play Tim Tebow in 'American Sports Story'

Some major casting news for FX’s American Sports Story has just been announced!

The first season of the upcoming scripted sports anthology series will focus on the story of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, who was arrested for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Aaron took his own life while in prison in 2017.

On Friday (November 3), the actors slated to play two of the show’s lead figures were revealed.

Keep reading to find out more…

Josh Andrés Rivera will play Aaron, while Patrick Schwarzenegger will portray Tim Tebow, the former NFL quarterback who played with Aaron at the University of Florida.

Having notably played Chino in in Steven Spielberg‘s 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story, Josh is also set to appear in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Patrick is best known for his roles in The Terminal List, The Staircase, and The Long Road Home. He most recently appeared in Prime Video’s The Boys spinoff, Gen V.

The castings were made earlier this year prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, according to Variety. Production on American Sports Story is currently on hold due to the strike.

Find out which FX and FX on Hulu shows are ending in 2023, and which one have been renewed.