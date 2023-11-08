Post Malone Joins Morgan Wallen on CMA Awards 2023 Red Carpet Ahead of Group Performance with Hardy

Post Malone carries a red Solo cup while posing on the red carpet with Morgan Allen at the 2023 CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 28-year-old “Austin” artist and the “Last Night” singer snapped photos together, and a few group photos with fellow country music artist HARDY, who was accompanied by wife Caleigh Ryan.

Post Malone, Morgan and HARDY will all be taking the stage together to perform a Country Classics Medley during the show.

Morgan is up for several awards during the show, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Hours ahead of the event, it was announced that HARDY was already a winner – he picked up the Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year awards for “wait in the truck” featuring Lainey Wilson. Congrats!

In addition, HARDY‘s is also nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Earlier in the week, Post Malone and Morgan were photographed in the studio together, along with singer Ernest!

