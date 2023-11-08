Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 8:24 pm

Post Malone Joins Morgan Wallen on CMA Awards 2023 Red Carpet Ahead of Group Performance with Hardy

Post Malone Joins Morgan Wallen on CMA Awards 2023 Red Carpet Ahead of Group Performance with Hardy

Post Malone carries a red Solo cup while posing on the red carpet with Morgan Allen at the 2023 CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 28-year-old “Austin” artist and the “Last Night” singer snapped photos together, and a few group photos with fellow country music artist HARDY, who was accompanied by wife Caleigh Ryan.

Post Malone, Morgan and HARDY will all be taking the stage together to perform a Country Classics Medley during the show.

Morgan is up for several awards during the show, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Hours ahead of the event, it was announced that HARDY was already a winner – he picked up the Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year awards for “wait in the truck” featuring Lainey Wilson. Congrats!

In addition, HARDY‘s is also nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Earlier in the week, Post Malone and Morgan were photographed in the studio together, along with singer Ernest!

Browse through the gallery to see 20+ photos of Post Malone, Morgan Wallen and HARDY arriving for the CMA Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 01
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 02
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 03
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 04
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 05
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 06
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 07
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 08
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 09
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 10
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 11
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 12
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 13
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 14
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 15
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 16
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 17
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 18
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 19
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 20
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 21
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 22
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 23
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 24
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 25
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 26
post malone joins morgan wallen on cma awards red carpet ahead of performance together 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 CMA Awards, Caleigh Ryan, HARDY, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr