6 'Jersey Shore' Stars Are Parents, & Another Froze Their Eggs So They Could Become One

The Jersey Shore family has expanded quite a bit over the years, and it stands to continue growing!

Premiering in 2009, the reality show introduced fans to a group of friends who have kept the world captivated ever since. While their initial show ended in 2012, they got back together again for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.

By then, so many of the stars had started families of their own. That means that there is a whole new generation of talent in the making who can introduce so many more people to the concept of GTL and so much more!

In fact, last year Mike Sorrentino told ET that he’d be down to watch their kids take over their own show one day. “Yeah, back-in-the-day type Jersey Shore. I would chaperone,” Deena Cortese agreed. “As they get older, I’ll just show him some things not to do like I did back in the day.”

Who all has welcomed children? We rounded up six of the Jersey Shore cast that have become parents. That includes one co-star who welcomed their second child earlier this year.

Another star recently opened up about freezing their eggs to plan for a child in the future.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the members of the Jersey Shore cast who have become parents over the years…