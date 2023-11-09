Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2023 at 3:35 pm

Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, & More Stars Stun at 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' World Premiere

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is having its world premiere!

Stars hit the red carpet on Thursday (November 9) in London, England to celebrate the release of the film, which opens in theaters worldwide on November 17.

Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, and Josh Andrés Rivera were among the most prominent actors present at the event.

Also in attendance were Brad Simpson, Nina Jacobson, George Somner, Honor Gillies, Carl Spencer, Cooper Dillon, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, and Dexter Sol Ansell.

The stars posed for both solo and group photos, looking fantastic as they walked the carpet!

First reviews for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes are in!

If you haven’t seen it yet, watch the trailer here!

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Dior dress with Chopard jewelry. Hunter is wearing a Prada dress andAquazzura shoes. Tom is also wearing Prada.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes world premiere in London…
Photos: Getty Images
