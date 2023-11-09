Andy Cohen Dishes Details on His Sex Life!

Andy Cohen is opening up about his sex life!

The 55-year-old TV host and producer shared some of his bedroom secrets during a surprise guest appearance at Alex Cooper’s Unwell Tour stop on Wednesday (November 8) in New York City.

While onstage, Andy revealed, “I’m a daddy in the bedroom,” per Us Weekly. “I’m a daddy from when I open my eyes to when I close my eyes.”

The Watch What Happens Live host said that he’s a “take control kind of guy” in the bedroom and added that he’s “not a big d–k pic guy.”

Andy also advertised that he is single and “easy to find” on dating apps. He described the type of person he’s looking for as “strong, funny, driven — funny’s very big. If I connect with you that way, it means a lot.”

Alex and Andy later played a game of “Never Have I Ever,” and Andy admitted to sleeping with two men on the same night.

“I’m a gay dude of a certain age in New York City,” he said. “I have some miles on me.”

