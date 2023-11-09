20 Celebrities Who Became Parents Before Age 20

The CDC has reported that the average age for most first-time moms is 26-years-old, but plenty of celebrities have welcomed children well before that age.

Kylie Jenner became a mom at the age of 20 and Reese Witherspoon gave birth to her first child when was 23.

But did you know that there are even younger celebrity parents out there? In fact, we’ve uncovered a list of 20 famous individuals who became parents before the age of 20, with the youngest being only 12 years old.

Sofia Vergara – 19

Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara welcomed her son Manolo into the world in 1991. At the time, she was married to high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez.

Niki Taylor – 19

Model Niki Taylor became the mother of twins Hunter and Jake at the age of 19. The boys’ father is Miami Hooters linebacker Matt Martinez, who she was married to at the time. She now has three other children.

Suzanne Somers – 19

Suzanne Somers gave birth to her son Bruce Jr. back in 1965 when she was just 19.

Jourdan Dunn – 19

Model Jourdan Dunn became pregnant at the age of 18 and announced the news in an issue of Teen Vogue. She gave birth to her son Riley at the age of 19.

Shirley Temple – 19

Legendary child actress Shirley Temple got married to John Agar at the age of 17 and they welcomed their first child when she was 19.

Taylor Hanson – 19

Taylor Hanson, one third of the boy band Hanson, welcomed his first child into the world at 19 and he’s now the father of seven children.

Kim Zolciak – 19

Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak welcomed her daughter Brielle into the world when she was 19.

T.I. – 19

T.I. and ex Lashon Dixon welcomed their son Messiah into the world when he was 19.

LeBron James – 19

LeBron James and his high school sweetheart Savannah, who is now his wife, welcomed their son LeBron Jr. into the world when he was 19 and she was 18.

Bristol Palin – 18

Bristol Palin, the daughter of former Governor Sarah Palin, got pregnant at the age of 17 while her mom was running for Vice President. She and then-fiance Levi Johnston welcomed their son Tripp into the world when she was 18.

Whoopi Goldberg – 18

Whoopi Goldberg and her first husband Alvin Martin welcomed their daughter Alex into the world in 1973 when she was just 18.

Naomi Judd – 18

Naomi Judd was 18 when she gave birth to her daughter Wynonna, whose birth name was Christina Ciminella. She welcomed her daughter Ashley Judd into the world four years later.

Solange Knowles – 18

Solange Knowles and her first husband, Daniel Smith, welcomed their son Daniel into the world in 2004 when she was just 18.

Jamie Lynn Spears – 17

Britney Spears‘ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears got pregnant at the age of 16 when she was starring in the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, which brought the show to an end. She welcomed daughter Maddie into the world at age 17 with then-fiance Casey Aldridge.

Jamie Lynn is now married to Jamie Watson and they have a daughter together named Ivey.

Keisha Castle-Hughes – 17

Keisha Castle-Hughes is an Oscar-nominated actress for her work in Whale Rider and she also is known for playing Obara Sand in Game of Thrones. She became a mom to daughter Felicity-Amore at the age of 17 with then-boyfrined Bradley Hull.

Maya Angelou – 17

Poet Maya Angelou welcomed her only child Guy into the world at the age of 17, three weeks after graduating from high school. Guy sadly passed away in February 2022.

Fantasia Barrino – 17

American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino welcomed her daughter Zion into the world when she was 17.

Lil Wayne – 16

Lil Wayne and his ex Toya Carter welcomed their daughter Reginae into the world in 1998 when he was just 16.

Loretta Lynn – 16

Loretta Lynn became a mom at the age of 16 when she gave birth to daughter Betty Sue in 1948. Her daughter passed away in 2013 after suffering from emphysema.

Loretta welcomed four children before the age of 20.

Aretha Franklin – 12

Aretha Franklin became a mother at the age of 12 when she welcomed her first son Clarence. Two years later, she welcomed son Edward at the age of 14. Her grandmother and sister took turns raising the children for her while she was pursuing her music career.

Aretha kept the identity of the boys’ father, Edward Jordan, a secret until his name was revealed in her handwritten will, which wasn’t discovered until a year after her death.