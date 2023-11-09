Shawn Mendes Photographed With 'Big Brother' Star Charlie Travers, Sparking Romance Speculation

Shawn Mendes is seemingly spending time with someone new!

The 25-year-old “Stitches” singer was seen spending time with 37-year-old singer and TV personality Charlie Travers, via TMZ.

The two can be seen laying at the beach in their underwear at Point Dume and El Matador Beach in Malibu, California.

The two were also seen getting food together at a restaurant in West Hollywood earlier this week, and Charlie had her arm around the singer, TMZ adds.

For those unfamiliar, Charlie starred on Big Brother 14 in the UK, as well as Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.

The rumored pairing follows Shawn‘s break-up with Camila Cabello, who he began dating in 2019 and remained together with until November 2021. They briefly reconciled earlier this year at Coachella in April, but had split again by this summer.

Earlier in the month, Shawn sparked new music rumors when he was spotted on set of a new project with a fellow musician in L.A.