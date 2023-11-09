Tyler Cameron Explains How He Got Over Hannah Brown Heartbreak

Tler Cameron is opening up about his heartbreak after Hannah Brown gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette.

The 30-year-old star opened up on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“I was very upset,” he admitted.

“I definitely cried a little bit, got a 12 pack of beer, sat in the bathtub for two hours, put on some Juice WRLD and cried and got over it,” he continued.

In the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette, Hannah turned down his proposal and got engaged to Jed instead. She later called off the engagement after learning that Jed allegedly had a girlfriend when he was on the show.

Hannah later publicly asked him out during the After the Final Rose special, and they spent time together in her Los Angeles home in early August 2019 and isolated together during the 2020 pandemic.

In March 2020, they reunited for his mother Andrea’s funeral after she died of a brain aneurysm at age 55.

“My mom was obsessed with her, it would piss me the hell off,” he admitted. “Always posting about her, I’m like ‘you’re just making it harder for me to like live my own life.’ ‘Cause everyone would go to her, bring it all up and it’d become news stories of this and that, you know?”

While sitting next to his mother’s hospital bedside, Tyler explained he was “thinking about Hannah” and their relationship when he received a text from her. After a long talk, she asked to fly to Florida to attend the funeral.

“It was a nice breath of fresh air,” he said. “It was great.”

