Nicola Coughlan Spotted Filming 'Doctor Who' Christmas Special, Days After Showrunner Confirmed Her Involvement

Nicola Coughlan is getting in the Christmas spirit!

The 36-year-old Bridgerton star was spotted wearing a festive outfit while popping out of a cab on the set of Doctor Who on Wednesday (November 8) in Cardiff, Wales.

Just two days before she seen filming on a rainy night, showrunner Russel T Davies confirmed that she will be appearing on the long-running, fan-favorite show.

Get more details inside…

During a Q&A after a screening of the upcoming Doctor Who special “The Star Beast,” which premieres November 25th on Disney+, Russell confirmed that Nicola will appear for Christmas on the series, however, it won’t be THIS Christmas.

“Nicola Coughlan at Christmas — not this Christmas, next Christmas,” he teased, via Variety. “We’re shooting Christmas 2024 now.”

Nicola‘s involvement with Doctor Who will reunite her with Barbie co-star Ncuti Gatwa, who takes the reigns as the 15th Doctor starting this Christmas Day (December 25).

Last year, Nicola and Ncuti held hands on the red carpet at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, and fans immediately started speculating that she would be his companion, but she shut that speculation down rather quickly.

If you missed it, check out a first look at Nicola in Bridgerton season three!