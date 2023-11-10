Top Stories
'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Next Marvel Movies &amp; TV Shows: Release Dates Changed for Upcoming Projects After Strikes End

Next Marvel Movies & TV Shows: Release Dates Changed for Upcoming Projects After Strikes End

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 2:35 am

Nicola Coughlan Spotted Filming 'Doctor Who' Christmas Special, Days After Showrunner Confirmed Her Involvement

Nicola Coughlan Spotted Filming 'Doctor Who' Christmas Special, Days After Showrunner Confirmed Her Involvement

Nicola Coughlan is getting in the Christmas spirit!

The 36-year-old Bridgerton star was spotted wearing a festive outfit while popping out of a cab on the set of Doctor Who on Wednesday (November 8) in Cardiff, Wales.

Just two days before she seen filming on a rainy night, showrunner Russel T Davies confirmed that she will be appearing on the long-running, fan-favorite show.

Get more details inside…

During a Q&A after a screening of the upcoming Doctor Who special “The Star Beast,” which premieres November 25th on Disney+, Russell confirmed that Nicola will appear for Christmas on the series, however, it won’t be THIS Christmas.

Nicola Coughlan at Christmas — not this Christmas, next Christmas,” he teased, via Variety. “We’re shooting Christmas 2024 now.”

Nicola‘s involvement with Doctor Who will reunite her with Barbie co-star Ncuti Gatwa, who takes the reigns as the 15th Doctor starting this Christmas Day (December 25).

Last year, Nicola and Ncuti held hands on the red carpet at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, and fans immediately started speculating that she would be his companion, but she shut that speculation down rather quickly.

If you missed it, check out a first look at Nicola in Bridgerton season three!
Just Jared on Facebook
nicola coughlan spotted filming doctor who days after showrunner confirmed her involvement 01
nicola coughlan spotted filming doctor who days after showrunner confirmed her involvement 02
nicola coughlan spotted filming doctor who days after showrunner confirmed her involvement 03
nicola coughlan spotted filming doctor who days after showrunner confirmed her involvement 04
nicola coughlan spotted filming doctor who days after showrunner confirmed her involvement 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Christmas, Doctor Who, nicola coughlan

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images