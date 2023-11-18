Jason Momoa Reveals the Career He Wanted as a Child During 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Jason Momoa joked about his path to acting while kicking off Saturday Night Live.

The 44-year-old Aquaman star is hosting the November 18 episode of the popular late-night show, and he got the party started with the opening monologue.

During it, he opened up about the job that he really wanted as a child in Iowa. Spoiler alert: It was not movie star.

After joking about his luxurious hair and his gig as Aquaman in the DC universe, Jason opened up about his childhood ambitions.

“All I wanted to be was a marine biologist, which makes sense because I’m built like a scientist,” Jason recalled. What happened? After heading back to Hawaii, he was discovered while surfing and cast on Baywatch.

The rest is history.

Elsewhere in the monologue, Jason poked fun at his build while talking about his mom, who was there for the show. “If you see her, be careful. She’s still recovering from giving birth to me,” he said.

Elsewhere in the monologue, Jason poked fun at his build while talking about his mom, who was there for the show. "If you see her, be careful. She's still recovering from giving birth to me," he said. He'll be joined by musical guest Tate McRae.

