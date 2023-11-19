Billboard Music Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards didn’t air on TV this year and the event was streamed online through videos uploaded to the Billboard website.

Pre-taped performances and acceptance speeches, which were filmed all around the world while artists are on tour, made up the awards show this year.

Morgan Wallen was the big winner of the night with 11 wins while Taylor Swift followed closely behind with 10 wins, including the Top Artist prize.

Taylor and Drake are now tied for the most wins ever at the Billboard Music Awards.

“Well this is unreal,” Taylor told fans in her speech. “The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards — I’m talking to the fans specifically. None of this happens without you. The Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about, and I’m so honored that this year you made The Eras Tour so magical. You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings. I just love you so much. I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make. So thank you — thank you, thank you, thank you 10 million times — for this.”

Head inside to see the full list of winners…

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

Zach Bryan – WINNER

Top Male Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Fuerza Regida – WINNER

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW)

Jack Antonoff

Joey Moi – WINNER

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift – WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift – WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

Taylor Swift – WINNER

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

SZA – WINNER

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Miguel

The Weeknd – WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA – WINNER

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyoncé – WINNER

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage

Drake – WINNER

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

21 Savage

Drake – WINNER

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Top Rap Touring Artist

50 Cent

Drake – WINNER

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band – WINNER

Top Country Touring Artist

George Strait

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Zach Bryan – WINNER

Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW)

Arctic Monkeys – WINNER

Foo Fighters

Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay – WINNER

Depeche Mode

Elton John

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny – WINNER

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny – WINNER

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G – WINNER

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida – WINNER

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Daddy Yankee

Karol G – WINNER

RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW)

Jimin

NewJeans – WINNER

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW)

BLACKPINK – WINNER

SUGA

TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW)

Burna Boy – WINNER

Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé – WINNER

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Brandon Lake

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle – WINNER

Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kanye West – WINNER

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time – WINNER

SZA, SOS

Taylor Swift, Midnights

Top Soundtrack

Barbie: The Album – WINNER

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

ELVIS

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)

Top Gun: Maverick

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

SZA, SOS – WINNER

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss – WINNER

Future, I Never Liked You

Lil Baby, It’s Only Me

Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

Travis Scott, UTOPIA

Top Country Album

Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time – WINNER

Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album

HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak – WINNER

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER

Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS

Top K-Pop Album (NEW)

Jimin, FACE

NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’

Stray Kids, 5-STAR – WINNER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE – WINNER

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM

Kim Petras, Feed the Beast

Tiësto, DRIVE

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson, My Jesus – WINNER

Brandon Lake, House of Miracles

CAIN, Rise Up

Elevation Worship, LION

Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Album

Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One – WINNER

Tye Tribbett, All Things New

Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” – WINNER

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Top Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” – WINNER

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Radio Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” – WINNER

Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Die for You”

Top Selling Song

Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”

Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”

Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”

Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero” – WINNER

Top Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’” – WINNER

Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” – WINNER

Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” – WINNER

Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

Top R&B Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

Miguel, “Sure Thing”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

SZA, “Kill Bill” – WINNER

SZA, “Snooze”

Top Rap Song

Coi Leray, “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex” – WINNER

Gunna, “fukumean”

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”

Toosii, “Favorite Song”

Top Country Song

Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”

Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” – WINNER

Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Rock Song

Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” – WINNER

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” – WINNER

Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”

KAROL G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Top Global K-Pop Song (NEW)

Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”

Jimin, “Like Crazy”

Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven” – WINNER

NewJeans, “Ditto”

NewJeans, “OMG”

Top Afrobeats Song (NEW)

Ayra Starr, “Rush”

Libianca, “People”

Oxlade, “KU LO SA”

Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down” – WINNER

Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)” – WINNER

Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”

Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake, “Gratitude” – WINNER

Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”

for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”

Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”

Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God” – WINNER

Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”

Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”

Maverik City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”

Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”

