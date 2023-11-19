Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 11:09 pm

Billboard Music Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Billboard Music Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards didn’t air on TV this year and the event was streamed online through videos uploaded to the Billboard website.

Pre-taped performances and acceptance speeches, which were filmed all around the world while artists are on tour, made up the awards show this year.

Morgan Wallen was the big winner of the night with 11 wins while Taylor Swift followed closely behind with 10 wins, including the Top Artist prize.

Taylor and Drake are now tied for the most wins ever at the Billboard Music Awards.

“Well this is unreal,” Taylor told fans in her speech. “The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards — I’m talking to the fans specifically. None of this happens without you. The Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about, and I’m so honored that this year you made The Eras Tour so magical. You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings. I just love you so much. I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make. So thank you — thank you, thank you, thank you 10 million times — for this.”

Head inside to see the full list of winners…

Keep scrolling to see the full list of winners…

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Peso Pluma
Zach Bryan – WINNER

Top Male Artist

Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
The Weeknd
Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado
Fifty Fifty
Fuerza Regida – WINNER
Grupo Frontera
Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
SZA
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)

Ashley Gorley
Jack Antonoff
SZA
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW)

Jack Antonoff
Joey Moi – WINNER
Metro Boomin
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift – WINNER
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Oliver Anthony Music
Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift – WINNER
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
NewJeans
Taylor Swift – WINNER
The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé
Chris Brown
Rihanna
SZA – WINNER
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown
Miguel
The Weeknd – WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA – WINNER

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyoncé – WINNER
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage
Drake – WINNER
Lil Baby
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

21 Savage
Drake – WINNER
Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat
Ice Spice
Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Top Rap Touring Artist

50 Cent
Drake – WINNER
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band – WINNER

Top Country Touring Artist

George Strait
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
Zach Bryan – WINNER

Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW)

Arctic Monkeys – WINNER
Foo Fighters
Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay – WINNER
Depeche Mode
Elton John

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny – WINNER
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
KAROL G
Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny – WINNER
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G – WINNER
ROSALÍA
Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida – WINNER
Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Daddy Yankee
Karol G – WINNER
RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW)

Jimin
NewJeans – WINNER
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE

Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW)

BLACKPINK – WINNER
SUGA
TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW)

Burna Boy – WINNER
Libianca
Rema
Tems
Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé – WINNER
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Drake
Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Brandon Lake
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle – WINNER
Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kanye West – WINNER
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time – WINNER
SZA, SOS
Taylor Swift, Midnights

Top Soundtrack

Barbie: The Album – WINNER
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
ELVIS
Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
Top Gun: Maverick

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
SZA, SOS – WINNER

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss – WINNER
Future, I Never Liked You
Lil Baby, It’s Only Me
Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
Travis Scott, UTOPIA

Top Country Album

Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time – WINNER
Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album

HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak – WINNER

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER
Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO
Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS

Top K-Pop Album (NEW)

Jimin, FACE
NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
Stray Kids, 5-STAR – WINNER
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE – WINNER
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM
Kim Petras, Feed the Beast
Tiësto, DRIVE

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson, My Jesus – WINNER
Brandon Lake, House of Miracles
CAIN, Rise Up
Elevation Worship, LION
Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Album

Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One – WINNER
Tye Tribbett, All Things New
Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” – WINNER
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Top Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” – WINNER
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Radio Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” – WINNER
Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Die for You”

Top Selling Song

Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”
Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”
Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”
Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero” – WINNER

Top Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’” – WINNER
Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” – WINNER
Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” – WINNER
Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

Top R&B Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Miguel, “Sure Thing”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
SZA, “Kill Bill” – WINNER
SZA, “Snooze”

Top Rap Song

Coi Leray, “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex” – WINNER
Gunna, “fukumean”
Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Toosii, “Favorite Song”

Top Country Song

Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”
Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” – WINNER
Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Rock Song

Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”
Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” – WINNER

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” – WINNER
Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”
KAROL G & Shakira, “TQG”
Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Top Global K-Pop Song (NEW)

Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”
Jimin, “Like Crazy”
Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven” – WINNER
NewJeans, “Ditto”
NewJeans, “OMG”

Top Afrobeats Song (NEW)

Ayra Starr, “Rush”
Libianca, “People”
Oxlade, “KU LO SA”
Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down” – WINNER
Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)” – WINNER
Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”
Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake, “Gratitude” – WINNER
Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”
for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”
Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”
Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God” – WINNER
Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”
Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”
Maverik City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”
Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”

Find out who won last year!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Billboard
Posted to: 2023 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Extended, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images