Paul Mescal Shares Story About Drunk 'Famous Actor' Snoring During His 'Streetcar Named Desire' Show

Paul Mescal shared a funny story about his experience starring in the play A Streetcar Named Desire on the West End in London.

The 27-year-old Gladiator 2 actor revealed that one of his performances was interrupted by a snoring man who wound up being “kind of a famous actor.”

He shared the full story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The actor even offered some hints about who it might have been.

Read more about Paul Mescal’s story…

“The first theater we did it in was a lot more intimate, and I think we had some inebriated audience members,” Paul recalled while speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel. “We had one guy who’s actually kind of a famous actor. I will not name his name. But he fell asleep and was snoring, like fully comatose.”

Paul continued, adding that an usher had to wake up him, but the actor denied being the one responsible for the snoring.

“He was fully like, ‘it’s this guy beside me,’ and it was this famous actor,” he shared, adding that he “was furious.”

Who was it? We can’t say for certain, but Paul dropped some hints.

For starters, it was not Benedict Cumberbatch or Dame Judi Dench.

We got one other description of the actor: “He was young.”

“It narrows it down a bit,” Paul joked.

Speaking of A Streetcar Named Desire, we recently learned the shocking way that the role got Paul his Gladiator 2 role.

The actor also opened up about his nerves for the movie and working with one of his castmates.