King Magnifico's 'The Thanks I Get' Song: Read Lyrics & Listen to Chris Pine Perform the 'Wish' Movie Song!

Chris Pine voices the role of villain King Magnifico in Disney’s new animated film Wish and he has a very catchy song in the movie called “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”

Magnifico is a powerful ruler who has the magical gift of being able to grant wishes, but the hero Asha learns that he only grants wishes that won’t threaten his power.

In his song “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”, Magnifico is angry that the citizens of Rosa are asking for answers about what happens with their wishes after they give them to him.

Magnifico sings, “I let you live hеre for free / And I don’t even charge you rent / I clean up all your messes / And I’m always there when you need to vent / I give and give and give and give / You’d think they’d all be content / And all I really want is just a little respect.”

Head inside to listen to the song…

You can download the soundtrack right now on iTunes!

Read the lyrics for “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” below.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.