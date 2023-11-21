'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 6 Contestants on Taylor Swift Night

Week eight of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close and the scores have been revealed!

Episode nine of ABC’s dancing competition series aired on Tuesday night (November 21) and the 6 couples took to the ballroom for “Taylor Swift Night” with guest judge Mandy Moore, who choreographed Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

After all of their first dances, the couples returned to the dance floor for the Dance Relay, where two couples competed against each other for three extra bonuses points.

Fans voted throughout the night and the voting methods closed right after the final performance of the night.

Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 41 out of 43 points

Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber – 32 out of 43 points

Harry Jowsey and pro partner Rylee Arnold – 30 out of 43 points

Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev – 38 out of 43 points

Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 37 out of 43 points

Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach – 43 out of 43 points

In the Dance Relay, Xochitl & Val competed against Ariana & Pasha, Harry & Rylee competed against Alyson & Sasha, and Charity & Artem competed against Jason & Daniella.

Xochitl, Alyson, and Jason ended up winning the extra bonus points.

LEADERBOARD:

Jason & Daniella – 43

Xochitl & Val – 41

Charity & Artem – 38

Ariana & Pasha – 37

Alyson & Sasha – 32

Harry & Rylee – 30