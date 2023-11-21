Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Expecting Second Child With Husband Moses Hacmon - Name Revealed!

Trisha Paytas is having a baby again!

The 35-year-old YouTube personality revealed she’s welcoming a second child with husband Moses Hacmon on Tuesday (November 21).

Trisha shared a sweet family photo, along with their 1-year-old daughter Malibu Barbie, and an ultrasound on her Instagram, writing “Thankful. Baby #2 coming May 2024.” And there’s already a name!

Keep reading to find out more…

“Surprise! Trisha and Moses are expecting baby number 2! That’s right, Malibu Barbie is officially a big sister as the Paytas-Hacmon family gets ready to welcome baby Elvis,” her official Just Trish podcast account revealed alongside a new video, in which she revealed the news. Watch it inside.

Congratulations to the happy family! Find out who else is expecting babies in 2024.