Every 'Grey's Anatomy' Series Regular Actor Who Left the Show, From First to Most Recent

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most popular TV shows of all time and it’s approaching season 20 on ABC.

Ellen Pompeo, the long-running star of the series, left the show in the middle of season 19.

Throughout the last two decades, there have been more than 20 series regular actors who have left the series after spending many years at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Head inside to see all of the series regular actors who have left Grey’s Anatomy…

Isaiah Washington

Character: Preston Burke

Seasons on Show: 3

Left After: Season 3

Kate Walsh

Character: Addison Montgomery

Seasons on Show: 2 as series regular

Left After: Season 3 (returned for guest appearances through season 8)

Brooke Smith

Character: Erica Hahn

Seasons on Show: 2 as series regular

Left After: Season 5

T. R. Knight

Character: George O’Malley

Seasons on Show: 5

Left After: Season 5 (later returned for a guest appearance)

Katherine Heigl

Character: Izzie Stevens

Seasons on Show: 6

Left After: Season 6

Chyler Leigh

Character: Lexie Grey

Seasons on Show: 5 as series regular

Left After: Season 8 (later returned for a guest appearance)

Eric Dane

Character: Mark Sloan

Seasons on Show: 7 as series regular

Left After: Season 9 (later returned for a guest appearance)

Sandra Oh

Character: Cristina Yang

Seasons on Show: 10

Left After: Season 10

Gaius Charles

Character: Shane Ross

Seasons on Show: 1 as series regular

Left After: Season 10

Tessa Ferrer

Character: Leah Murphy

Seasons on Show: 1 as series regular

Left After: Season 10 (returned as recurring in season 13)

Patrick Dempsey

Character: Derek Shepherd

Seasons on Show: 11

Left After: Season 11 (later returned for a guest appearance)

Sara Ramirez

Character: Callie Torres

Seasons on Show: 10 as series regular

Left After: Season 12

Jerrika Hinton

Character: Stephanie Edwards

Seasons on Show: 4 as series regular

Left After: Season 13

Martin Henderson

Character: Nathan Riggs

Seasons on Show: 3 as series regular

Left After: Season 14

Sarah Drew

Character: April Kepner

Seasons on Show: 8 as series regular

Left After: Season 14 (later returned for a guest appearance)

Justin Chambers

Character: Alex Karev

Seasons on Show: 16

Left After: Season 16

Giacomo Gianniotti

Character: Andrew DeLuca

Seasons on Show: 6 as series regular

Left After: Season 17

Jesse Williams

Character: Jackson Avery

Seasons on Show: 11 as series regular

Left After: Season 17 (returned for guest appearance in season 18)

Greg Germann

Character: Tom Koracick

Seasons on Show: 2 as series regular

Left After: Season 17 (later returned for a guest appearance)

Richard Flood

Character: Cormac Hayes

Seasons on Show: 2 as series regular

Left After: Season 18

Ellen Pompeo

Character: Meredith Grey

Seasons on Show: 19

Left After: Season 19

Scott Speedman

Character: Nick Marsh

Seasons on Show: 2

Left After: Season 19

Kelly McCreary

Character: Maggie Pierce

Seasons on Show: 10

Left After: Season 19