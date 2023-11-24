Is Wes Brown Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Wife!

Wes Brown is back as Jared in the Hallmark Channel sequel, Hall Out The Holly: Lit Up, and you might be interested to know more about his personal life, so let’s fill you in.

The 41-year-old actor is best known for playing Luke in the HBO series True Blood and he’s also known for roles in shows like Hart of Dixie, Private Practice, and Once Upon a Time.

Wes is a fan favorite among Hallmark fans and he’s starring in the sequel to 2022′s hit film, in which he starred alongside Lacey Chabert.

So, is Wes married or single?

Keep reading to find out more…

Wes has been married to his wife Amanda since 2008 and they are parents to one daughter.

Back in 2021, Wes wrote the sweetest Mother’s Day post for Amanda.

“We celebrated this lovely lady today @abrown5208 whom I may be currently burning a sauce for as I type this (hope not)…..you are silly, goofy, fun, you talk to animals way more than one should (in a princess voice by the way). You are compassionate. Have more empathy than anyone I know. I could not imagine a better human for our daughter to emulate more than you,” he wrote. “On second thought….keep talking to those animals. You’re my real life Disney princess.”

Check out some of Wes Brown’s cute Instagram photos with his family…