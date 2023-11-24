Jamie Dornan Joins More British Stars for Choose Love Pop-Up Shop Opening

Jamie Dornan is one of several British stars who showed up to support Choose Love this week!

The 41-year-old actor was joined by celebs like Olivia Colman and Lily James while attending the launch of the charity’s pop-up shop for Help Refugees on Wednesday (November 22) on Carnaby Street in London, England.

Also in attendance were Saltburn actor Archie Madekwe, as well as Pearl Mackie, Dawn O’Porter, and Dermot O’Leary.

Choose Love does “whatever it takes to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving search and rescue boats to food and legal advice.”

At the shop, you can purchase “essential and life-saving supplies from warm clothing to hot meals to mental health care support, for displaced people who need them.” The shop is open until December 24.