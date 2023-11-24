Top Stories
Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Paris Hilton &amp; Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 9:38 pm

Jamie Dornan Joins More British Stars for Choose Love Pop-Up Shop Opening

Jamie Dornan Joins More British Stars for Choose Love Pop-Up Shop Opening

Jamie Dornan is one of several British stars who showed up to support Choose Love this week!

The 41-year-old actor was joined by celebs like Olivia Colman and Lily James while attending the launch of the charity’s pop-up shop for Help Refugees on Wednesday (November 22) on Carnaby Street in London, England.

Also in attendance were Saltburn actor Archie Madekwe, as well as Pearl Mackie, Dawn O’Porter, and Dermot O’Leary.

Choose Love does “whatever it takes to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving search and rescue boats to food and legal advice.”

At the shop, you can purchase “essential and life-saving supplies from warm clothing to hot meals to mental health care support, for displaced people who need them.” The shop is open until December 24.
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie dornan choose love opening 01
jamie dornan choose love opening 02
jamie dornan choose love opening 03
jamie dornan choose love opening 04
jamie dornan choose love opening 05
jamie dornan choose love opening 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Archie Madekwe, Dawn O'Porter, Dermot O'Leary, Jamie Dornan, Lily James, Olivia Colman, Pearl Mackie

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images